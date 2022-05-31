Hundreds attend street takeovers in South LA overnight

Police say hundreds of spectators attended a series of illegal street takeovers in South Los Angeles overnight.

The first street takeover of the evening was reported at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and West 54th Street in South LA’s Vermont-Slauson neighborhood.

Video taken from the scene shows cars circling the intersection and passengers hanging outside windows, while large-scale fireworks were set off in the middle of the street. At one point, people were seeing blocking Los Angeles police officers as cars continued to circle the intersection.

A few miles south at West Compton Boulevard and South Central Avenue in Compton, another street takeover took LA County sheriff’s deputies over an hour to respond and disperse the crowd.

RELATED:

The two incidents are the latest of several takeovers that occurred over Memorial Day weekend across LA County.

Officials warn spectators could face charges and fines, yet it hasn’t been enough to stop the dangerous activity from occurring.

Advertisement

No injuries or arrests were reported in the Memorial Day weekend incidents.

