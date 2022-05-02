Authorities investigating overnight street takeovers across LA County

Authorities were investigating multiple street takeovers that occurred across Los Angeles County over the weekend as video shows cars taking over intersections, racing, and doing donuts while coming dangerously close to bystanders.

Police said it’s the same crew of exhibition drivers and the same audience that tends to follow them. When police broke up the chaos at one location, they just moved to another.

Bicyclist struck in Compton

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officials received a call regarding a burnout at the intersection of Atlantic and Alondra boulevards. A "burnout" is described as a practice where a car stays in place while spinning its wheels.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a cyclist who was crossing the intersection. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white sedan. The car immediately left the area and was last seen traveling southbound on Atlantic Blvd.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

In addition, the California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that was initially believed to be connected to a street takeover. Two people were killed in the crash.

Street takeovers in South Los Angeles

On Saturday, a street takeover was reported at the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Century Boulevard at 11:45 p.m.

Outrageous video shows hundreds of spectators at the intersection blocking traffic and filming drivers doing donuts in the middle of the roadway.

Police eventually broke up the unsanctioned event, but a similar-sized crowd popped up less than two hours later at the intersection of South San Pedro Street and East Manchester Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows attendees doing burnouts with motorcycles along with cars, and even briefly blocking the intersection when an ambulance needed to pass through.

No arrests were made at either of the street takeovers Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Yet, it happened again 24 hours later.

A street takeover was reported at the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Imperial Highway where authorities said a crowd of up to 300 people gathered around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Echo Park street takeover

Video shows a street takeover that occurred at the intersection of Glendale Blvd. and Alvarado St. around 12:30 a.m. Monday. When police arrived at the scene, the crowd dispersed.

Orange County to crack down on street takeovers

Over the weekend, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer vowed to crack down on street racing and street takeovers. He launched a new campaign alongside alums of the "Fast & Furious" movie franchise, to try to put a stop to street racing.

"These events are killing innocent people and we are fighting like heck to hold exhibitionists and street racers accountable," he said during a news conference. "It’s out of control and we know it."



