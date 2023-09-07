A sport for the mind and the body: Inside the South Bay Fencing Academy

For students enrolled at the South Bay Fencing Academy in Torrance, important values like hard work, sportsmanship, respect and discipline are included on the training schedule.

It is among the best sports for families to consider as fencing provides an advantage for high school students wanting to get into the best colleges since NCAA teams are recruiting fencers.

"For me, it's very interesting historically. Our most successful fencers are women in the last few years," said head coach Matteo Gallo, who founded the academy in 2019.

There are currently 85 students enrolled at the South Bay Fencing Academy.

"It really pushes you to be accountable for yourself. As an individual sport, it's very hard to hide your responsibility. It's almost impossible not to grow as a person when you’re fencing because really there is no chance to hide or blame anything or anybody other than yourself," said Gallo.

One of Gallo's proudest moments happened just a few months ago when the team won the Senior National Championship.

"We are the current Division One champions in Women's Saber," said Galleo.

All ages are welcome; the youngest student is just 6 years old.

Kira Erikson began fencing when she was 10 years old.

"My dad just asked me if I wanted to try fencing, and I said OK. And I loved it. So I just stayed," said Erikson, now 17.

Fencing isn’t just a physical sport, so much of it is psychological.

"I really enjoy the mental aspect of fencing, how you can almost strategize and study your opponents and their moves," said Janna Freedman, another student. "All of that is one of my favorite aspects of the sport. I'd say that's all translated into my daily life."

One of the biggest challenges is staying focused.

"It could get really intense at times. And once you show a little bit of doubt, then your opponent just can be on top of you. So just staying focused and having that mental clarity," said Erikson.

For other students, fencing is a chance to build their confidence.

"You face a lot of pressure. So with outside situations, I am like, 'I'm used to this feeling. I can handle it,'" said Lea Yang, a sophomore at Palos Verdes High School.