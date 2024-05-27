Sonic boom could rattle Southern California - here's why
LOS ANGELES - A sonic boom could rattle Southern California Tuesday thanks to SpaceX's latest rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The Falcon 9 launch will carry the ESA EarthCare (Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer) mission destined for a low-Earth orbit.
The launch is scheduled for 3:20 p.m., dependent on weather conditions.
Those who live in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may be able to hear those sonic booms during the landing.
If the launch does not happen Tuesday, a backup window is available Wednesday for the same time, according to SpaceX.