Anaheim dad, 2 sons arrested for retail theft spree across Ventura County

Three family members from Anaheim were arrested in connection with a string of retail thefts at multiple Ross Dress for Less stores in Ventura County.

Authorities have identified the three suspects as Eduardo Arellano, his brother Alexandri Mejorada, and their father, Gustavo Arellano.

According to authorities, Arellano and Mejorada were arrested after they were caught leaving a Ross store in Camarillo on April 9 with stolen merchandise including several hundred dollars' worth of stolen clothes, shoes, and accessories. Additionally, a device used to disable store security tags was found in the area.

A total of $3,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen across four Ross stores in the Ventura County area, authorities said, and the brothers were linked to those thefts.

Gustavo Arellano was arrested by authorities on May 2 near his home in Anaheim. He was booked in Ventura for felony charges related to grand theft and conspiracy. He remains in custody on $150,000 bail.

Alexandri and Eduardo were booked on felony charges related to organized retail theft. They were later charged with organized retail theft and released.