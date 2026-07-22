Snoop Dogg biopic starring 'Outer Banks' star Jonathan Daviss gets release date

The Brief Universal announced an upcoming biopic detailing Long Beach native Snoop Dogg's life. "Outer Banks" actor Jonathan Daviss will portray Snoop Dogg, with Craig Brewer directing. Filming is set to begin in Los Angeles later this summer, with the theatrical release scheduled for Aug. 6, 2027.



From the LBC to the big screen, details about the upcoming biopic about Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus Jr. were released.

What we know:

Hollywood is paying tribute to one of the most iconic names in hip-hop by releasing a film that tells the story of Snoop Dogg’s upbringing and rise to stardom.

"Outer Banks" star Jonathan Daviss was cast in the big role for the film, which will be directed by Craig Brewer. Some of Brewer’s credits include "Hustle & Flow," "Coming 2 America," and "Song Sung Blue."

Born on Oct. 20, 1971, the rap icon received his stage name from his mother, who joked that he looked like the "Peanuts" character.

At the rise of the West Coast hip-hop movement, Snoop’s debut hit single "Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)" was released by Death Row and Interscope Records in 1993, followed by the subsequent release of his album, "Doggystyle."

Following decades in the entertainment industry and known for his unapologetic and heartwarming personality, the Long Beach Polytechnic High School alum is a household name in Hollywood. He has notably shifted his brand from a gangsta rapper to an in-demand media personality, with special roles in the Olympics and other sporting events.

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He is also known in the Long Beach community for his philanthropic efforts, having founded two football leagues to give opportunities to inner-city youth.

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What's next:

Filming is set to begin later this summer in Los Angeles, and Universal announced the film is set to be released on Aug. 6, 2027.