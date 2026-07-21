Road rage suspect arrested after high-speed chase across LA County

The Brief A suspect in a black Range Rover led officers on a dangerous pursuit across Los Angeles County before being taken into custody Tuesday morning. The chase began on the 405 Freeway in Pacoima around 7:17 a.m. and reached speeds over 100 mph through central Los Angeles, Koreatown, and the San Gabriel Valley. Officers brought the pursuit to an end in Montebello by using a patrol car to ram the SUV, forcing the driver to surrender.



A road rage suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a high-speed pursuit with California Highway Patrol officers across Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The incident began around 7:15 a.m. when Santa Monica Police Department investigators attempted to take the driver of a black Range Rover who was allegedly involved in a road rage incident a couple of weeks ago into custody, according to police.

When the suspect took off, Santa Monica police requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers initiated the pursuit on the southbound 405 Freeway near the 118 Freeway in Pacoima, officials said.

The chase moved through central Los Angeles and onto the 101 Freeway, where SkyFOX aerial coverage showed the SUV weaving in and out of heavy morning traffic to evade trailing patrol vehicles.

The suspect exited into Koreatown, driving recklessly into oncoming traffic lanes and racing down Vermont Avenue before transitioning to the eastbound 10 Freeway.

Reaching speeds topping 100 mph, the driver continued into the San Gabriel Valley, narrowly avoiding collisions.

The chase ended just before 8 a.m. near San Gabriel Boulevard and Hill Drive near the Montebello border. A

CHP patrol car rammed into the SUV's center median area, forcing the vehicle to a stop.

Multiple officers quickly approached the Range Rover and took the driver into custody.

Despite multiple near-misses, no collisions occurred, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.

Details regarding the initial road rage incident involving the Santa Monica Police Department were not immediately available.