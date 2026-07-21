Here are Southern California's median home prices by county, according to new data

The Brief Southern California median home prices generally cooled off in June after reaching or approaching historic highs in May, while market transaction volume picked up across the region. Ventura County led regional price adjustments as its median price fell back below $1 million to $937,500 – a 6.3% drop from May – while home sales surged 19.4% year-over-year. Coastal markets in Orange ($1.49M) and San Diego ($1.085M) counties maintained the region's highest price points, while the Inland Empire offered the most accessible prices starting around $508,000.



Southern California home prices dipped in June following record highs in May, giving buyers a short breather even as home sales rose across the region.

Local perspective:

Data released July 16 by the California Association of Realtors shows median home prices across Southern California cooled month-over-month in June, mirroring a statewide price decline of 2.8% from May even as total California home sales hit a six-month high despite persistent high mortgage rates.

Across Southern California’s six main counties, single-family median home prices ranged widely—from $508,080 in San Bernardino County to $1,490,000 in Orange County (with San Mateo County leading the entire state at $2.31 million).

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While counties like Ventura saw noticeable monthly drop-offs (-6.3%), others such as Los Angeles (+8.6%) and San Bernardino (+4.5%) bucked the cooling trend with strong month-over-month gains.

By the numbers:

Here are the median prices for existing single-family homes across the region:

Los Angeles County

June Median Home Price: $910,370

Month-over-Month Change : +8.6%

Year-over-Year Change: +0.7%

Orange County

June Median Home Price: $1,490,000

Month-over-Month Change: –0.2%

Year-over-Year Change: +1.4%

Riverside County

June Median Home Price: $635,000

Month-over-Month Change: –0.8%

Year-over-Year Change: 0.0%

San Bernardino County

June Median Home Price : $508,080

Month-over-Month Change : +4.5%

Year-over-Year Change: +5.3%

San Diego County

June Median Home Price: $1,085,000

Month-over-Month Change: +2.5%

Year-over-Year Change: +5.9%

Ventura County

June Median Home Price : $937,500

Month-over-Month Change : –6.3%

Year-over-Year Change: –3.8%

Big picture view:

Statewide, California home sales reached their highest level in six months, although high mortgage rates continue to create challenges for many buyers.

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San Mateo County topped the list of median home prices at a whopping $2,310,000.

Here are the median home prices by region:

LA Metropolitan Area: $850,000

Central Coast: $1,110,000

Central Valley: $514,800

Inland Empire: $601,000

SF Bay Area: $1,400,00,000

Southern California: $900,000