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Here are Southern California's median home prices by county, according to new data

By
FOX 11
Real Estate
Published July 21, 2026 10:54 AM PDT
Published July 21, 2026 10:54 AM PDT
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The average 30-year mortgage rate was 6.49% this week through Wednesday, according to Freddie Mac data, up from 6.43% a week earlier. 

The Brief

    • Southern California median home prices generally cooled off in June after reaching or approaching historic highs in May, while market transaction volume picked up across the region.
    • Ventura County led regional price adjustments as its median price fell back below $1 million to $937,500 – a 6.3% drop from May – while home sales surged 19.4% year-over-year.
    • Coastal markets in Orange ($1.49M) and San Diego ($1.085M) counties maintained the region's highest price points, while the Inland Empire offered the most accessible prices starting around $508,000.

LOS ANGELES - Southern California home prices dipped in June following record highs in May, giving buyers a short breather even as home sales rose across the region.

Local perspective:

Data released July 16 by the California Association of Realtors shows median home prices across Southern California cooled month-over-month in June, mirroring a statewide price decline of 2.8% from May even as total California home sales hit a six-month high despite persistent high mortgage rates. 

Across Southern California’s six main counties, single-family median home prices ranged widely—from $508,080 in San Bernardino County to $1,490,000 in Orange County (with San Mateo County leading the entire state at $2.31 million). 

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While counties like Ventura saw noticeable monthly drop-offs (-6.3%), others such as Los Angeles (+8.6%) and San Bernardino (+4.5%) bucked the cooling trend with strong month-over-month gains.

By the numbers:

Here are the median prices for existing single-family homes across the region:

Los Angeles County

  • June Median Home Price: $910,370
  • Month-over-Month Change: +8.6%
  • Year-over-Year Change: +0.7%

Orange County

  • June Median Home Price: $1,490,000
  • Month-over-Month Change: –0.2%
  • Year-over-Year Change: +1.4%

Riverside County

  • June Median Home Price: $635,000
  • Month-over-Month Change: –0.8%
  • Year-over-Year Change: 0.0%

San Bernardino County 

  • June Median Home Price: $508,080
  • Month-over-Month Change: +4.5%
  • Year-over-Year Change: +5.3%

San Diego County

  • June Median Home Price: $1,085,000
  • Month-over-Month Change: +2.5%
  • Year-over-Year Change: +5.9%

Ventura County

  • June Median Home Price: $937,500
  • Month-over-Month Change: –6.3%
  • Year-over-Year Change: –3.8%

Big picture view:

Statewide, California home sales reached their highest level in six months, although high mortgage rates continue to create challenges for many buyers. 

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San Mateo County topped the list of median home prices at a whopping $2,310,000. 

Here are the median home prices by region: 

  • LA Metropolitan Area: $850,000
  • Central Coast: $1,110,000
  • Central Valley: $514,800
  • Inland Empire: $601,000 
  • SF Bay Area: $1,400,00,000
  • Southern California: $900,000

The Source: This report is based on data provided by the California Association of Realtors.

Real EstateHousingEconomyMoneyConsumerLos Angeles CountyOrange CountyRiverside CountySan Bernardino CountyVentura CountyInland EmpireInstastories