Here are Southern California's median home prices by county, according to new data
LOS ANGELES - Southern California home prices dipped in June following record highs in May, giving buyers a short breather even as home sales rose across the region.
Local perspective:
Data released July 16 by the California Association of Realtors shows median home prices across Southern California cooled month-over-month in June, mirroring a statewide price decline of 2.8% from May even as total California home sales hit a six-month high despite persistent high mortgage rates.
Across Southern California’s six main counties, single-family median home prices ranged widely—from $508,080 in San Bernardino County to $1,490,000 in Orange County (with San Mateo County leading the entire state at $2.31 million).
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While counties like Ventura saw noticeable monthly drop-offs (-6.3%), others such as Los Angeles (+8.6%) and San Bernardino (+4.5%) bucked the cooling trend with strong month-over-month gains.
By the numbers:
Here are the median prices for existing single-family homes across the region:
Los Angeles County
- June Median Home Price: $910,370
- Month-over-Month Change: +8.6%
- Year-over-Year Change: +0.7%
Orange County
- June Median Home Price: $1,490,000
- Month-over-Month Change: –0.2%
- Year-over-Year Change: +1.4%
Riverside County
- June Median Home Price: $635,000
- Month-over-Month Change: –0.8%
- Year-over-Year Change: 0.0%
San Bernardino County
- June Median Home Price: $508,080
- Month-over-Month Change: +4.5%
- Year-over-Year Change: +5.3%
San Diego County
- June Median Home Price: $1,085,000
- Month-over-Month Change: +2.5%
- Year-over-Year Change: +5.9%
Ventura County
- June Median Home Price: $937,500
- Month-over-Month Change: –6.3%
- Year-over-Year Change: –3.8%
Big picture view:
Statewide, California home sales reached their highest level in six months, although high mortgage rates continue to create challenges for many buyers.
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San Mateo County topped the list of median home prices at a whopping $2,310,000.
Here are the median home prices by region:
- LA Metropolitan Area: $850,000
- Central Coast: $1,110,000
- Central Valley: $514,800
- Inland Empire: $601,000
- SF Bay Area: $1,400,00,000
- Southern California: $900,000
The Source: This report is based on data provided by the California Association of Realtors.