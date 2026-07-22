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Police shoot armed suspect outside UCI Medical Center in Los Alamitos

By
FOX 11
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 22, 2026 11:52 AM PDT Published July 22, 2026 11:23 AM PDT
UCI Medical Center on lockdown
UCI Medical Center on lockdown

UCI Medical Center on lockdown

Police have shot and wounded a suspect near UC Irvine Medical Center in Los Alamitos. 

The Brief

    • Police shot and wounded an armed suspect outside UC Irvine Medical Center in Los Alamitos on Wednesday.
    • The facility entered lockdown during the active law enforcement response involving the Los Alamitos and Long Beach police departments.
    • The suspect's condition is unknown.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Police shot and wounded an armed suspect outside UC Irvine Medical Center in Los Alamitos on Wednesday.

What we know:

Responding to the situation, the Los Alamitos Police Department provided assistance to the Long Beach Police Department on-scene. 

The suspect was shot and wounded near the facility, and the hospital was immediately placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

SkyFOX video showed multiple patrol cars and officers outside the medical center.

What we don't know:

The suspect's condition is unknown. 

The motive is under investigation.

What's next:

 Hospital administrators and police will issue updates regarding the status of the lockdown and patient access to the facility.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Alamitos Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department. City News Service contributed.

Crime and Public SafetyLong BeachLos AlamitosOrange County