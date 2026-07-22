Police shoot armed suspect outside UCI Medical Center in Los Alamitos

The Brief Police shot and wounded an armed suspect outside UC Irvine Medical Center in Los Alamitos on Wednesday. The facility entered lockdown during the active law enforcement response involving the Los Alamitos and Long Beach police departments. The suspect's condition is unknown.



Police shot and wounded an armed suspect outside UC Irvine Medical Center in Los Alamitos on Wednesday.

What we know:

Responding to the situation, the Los Alamitos Police Department provided assistance to the Long Beach Police Department on-scene.

The suspect was shot and wounded near the facility, and the hospital was immediately placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

SkyFOX video showed multiple patrol cars and officers outside the medical center.

What we don't know:

The suspect's condition is unknown.

The motive is under investigation.

What's next:

Hospital administrators and police will issue updates regarding the status of the lockdown and patient access to the facility.