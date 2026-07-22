Police shoot armed suspect outside UCI Medical Center in Los Alamitos
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Police shot and wounded an armed suspect outside UC Irvine Medical Center in Los Alamitos on Wednesday.
What we know:
Responding to the situation, the Los Alamitos Police Department provided assistance to the Long Beach Police Department on-scene.
The suspect was shot and wounded near the facility, and the hospital was immediately placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.
SkyFOX video showed multiple patrol cars and officers outside the medical center.
What we don't know:
The suspect's condition is unknown.
The motive is under investigation.
What's next:
Hospital administrators and police will issue updates regarding the status of the lockdown and patient access to the facility.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Alamitos Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department. City News Service contributed.