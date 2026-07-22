Cinerama Dome Hollywood reopening: Alamo Drafthouse, Sony to restore landmark theater

The Brief Sony Pictures Entertainment announced plans to restore and reopen the iconic Cinerama Dome in early 2028 after a six-year closure. Sony’s subsidiary, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, will manage the restored dome as its West Coast flagship along with the adjacent 14-screen theater complex. The Dome will retain its original name, geodesic exterior, 86-foot curved screen, and traditional concession setup, while avoiding in-theater dining.



Sony Pictures Entertainment and its subsidiary Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Wednesday announced plans to carefully restore and reopen Hollywood's historic Cinerama Dome by early 2028.

Following a six-year shutdown that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, the deal saves the beloved Los Angeles landmark and establishes it alongside a fully revitalized 14-screen theater complex next door.

What we know:

The Cinerama Dome will undergo restorative renovations starting next month, leading up to its targeted early 2028 grand opening.

Managed by Alamo Drafthouse, the theater will maintain its original "Cinerama" branding, geodesic dome exterior, and traditional concession experience.

Unlike typical Alamo locations, the Dome will not offer in-theater dining in order to preserve its classic moviegoing atmosphere.

Photo courtesy Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment will also reopen the adjacent 14-screen complex—formerly operated by ArcLight Cinemas—as an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

This site will feature dine-in theater service, designated karaoke rooms, 35mm archival print capabilities, 4K laser projection, and 70mm presentation options.

The backstory:

Built in 1963 by Pacific Theatres founder William R. Forman, the historic theater complex at 6360 Sunset Blvd. is home to the world's only concrete geodesic dome. It features a massive 86-foot-wide deeply curved screen engineered to immerse audiences in an extraordinary panoramic, large-format viewing experience.

Before closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the adjacent ArcLight Hollywood multiplex was among the nation's highest-grossing theaters and served as a frequent venue for premieres, awards-season releases, and special screenings.

The Cinerama Dome and adjoining complex were briefly scheduled to reopen in May 2021 for the releases of "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Cruella," but those plans were abandoned after Pacific Theatres and ArcLight parent company Decurion Corp. entered Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy Sony Pictures Entertainment

While several former ArcLight locations have since reopened under new operators—including Regal Cinemas, Amazon MGM Studios, and AMC Theatres—the Hollywood complex has remained vacant.

What they're saying:

"There is no moviegoing destination anywhere in the world that commands the affection, history, and cultural significance of the Cinerama Dome. It represents the kind of singular experience we value and champion," said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. "This is a meaningful moment for our company, our industry, and Los Angeles. We look forward to honoring and extending the Dome’s extraordinary legacy."

"Hot damn! We're bringing the Dome back, baby. We believe in moviegoing down to our soul, and no venue on earth stands more for that than the one-of-a-kind Dome. I am deeply proud that Sony is investing in Hollywood, literally," said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of SPE Motion Picture Group. "The Dome has hosted generations of unforgettable movie moments. Our goal is to preserve its legendary history while ensuring it remains vibrant now and far into the future."

"For 30 years we have championed the kind of theatrical experience that turns a screening into an event, and created spaces where people come together to celebrate cinema. As our new West Coast flagship, we will offer extraordinary programming and events, while returning to Los Angeles one of its most beloved and culturally significant moviegoing destinations," said Michael Kustermann, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse and Head of Sony Pictures Experiences.

What's next:

Renovation crews are scheduled to begin work on the venue in August.

Once reopened in 2028, the Dome's traditional film runs will be paired with Alamo Drafthouse's specialty programming, including director retrospectives, premier red-carpet events, and 70mm archival screenings.