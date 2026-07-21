Powerball ticket worth $37,000 sold in California

The Brief A Powerball ticket sold at a San Gabriel convenience store matched four numbers plus the Powerball, earning $37,339 in Monday's drawing. No ticket nationwide matched all six numbers, causing the jackpot to roll over to an estimated $567 million for Wednesday's drawing. Players in Colorado and Michigan won $1 million each, while over 72,000 other winning tickets were sold in California alone.



A California Powerball player narrowly missed a massive jackpot in the Monday, July 20 drawing, falling just one number short of the $544 million grand prize.

Because no ticket hit all six numbers, the grand prize rolls over to an estimated $567 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.

What we know:

A ticket matching four numbers and the Powerball was purchased at Amplify, located at 1935 S. Del Mar Ave. in San Gabriel, according to the California Lottery.

That lucky ticket is worth $37,339.

Monday's drawn numbers were 2, 9, 44, 53, and 59, with a Powerball of 8 and a 2x Power Play multiplier.

Players in Colorado and Michigan matched all five numbers to win $1 million each.

Nationwide, nearly 570,000 tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000, including more than 72,000 winning tickets in California alone.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who bought the winning ticket in San Gabriel has not been released.

It's unknown whether the prize money has been claimed yet by the winner.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, July 22.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

To win the grand jackpot, players must match all five white balls plus the red Powerball.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.