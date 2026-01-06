Clippers vs. Warriors: Snoop Dogg provides hilarious commentary as Steve Kerr gets ejected

The Brief Snoop Dogg makes his NBA analyst debut alongside Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Monday night. Steve Kerr was tossed from the game after two crucial moments in the final quarter. Without two of their starters, including James Harden, the Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-102.



Snoop Dogg is a well-known fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, but it’s his commentary during an LA Clippers game that’s creating buzz.

What we know:

On Monday night, "Mr. LBC" himself made his NBA analyst debut during his first-ever trip to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

During the fourth quarter, Warriors’ star guard Stephen Curry was handed a foul after a floater, and his two points were erased. That’s when Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, was handed his first technical foul.

Moments later, Clippers’ John Collins blocked Gary Paton II’s layup. What should’ve been a goaltend wasn’t called, ESPN reported.

Kerr did not hold back as he gave the referees a piece of his mind.

"Uh oh! Steve gonna get thrown out!" Snoop said. "Get him out of there! Get him out of there! Back him up!"

"Steve back in Inglewood right now! Inglewood!" Snoop continued. "The Arizona wildcat done came out. Look at him."

Kerr was then ejected.

As it turns out, Kerr was correct about the missed call.

"It should have been ruled a goaltending violation," Brian Forte said in a postgame report, ESPN reported.

Watch the dramatic moments below.

The Clippers went onto win Monday night's game 103-102.

Snoop Dogg impressed by the Intuit Dome

What they're saying:

In a post-game interview, Kawhi Leonard said the win was "big," especially without James Harden in the lineup. "We had a tough loss the other night, but tonight we bounced back. It's been a struggle for us to get some wins, but we got it tonight though."

During the interview, Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts about the Clippers' new arena.

"It was a great game. The atmosphere, the Wall the people, this is off the chain, I can't even front, y'all did that. Steve Ballmer did that."

Dig deeper:

The Clippers are looking to turn things around following a disappointing start to their season and the controversy that followed when they sent Chris Paul home in what was supposed to be a heartfelt reunion during his final season in the league.

Before the season even began, the franchise was rocked by a report that alleged Kawhi Leonard was paid $28 million for a "no-show job" to help the team evade the salary cap.

Leonard and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer have denied the allegations as the NBA continues its investigation.

