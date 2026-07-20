23 Southern California hospitals warned for violating federal price transparency rules

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The Brief More than 500 hospitals nationwide, including 23 in Southern California, have been warned for failing to comply with federal hospital price transparency rules, according to a watchdog group Hospital Watch. Hospital Watch says unclear and difficult-to-access pricing information makes it harder for patients to compare costs and avoid surprise medical bills. Hospital Watch says hospitals should comply with existing price transparency rules so patients know the cost of care before receiving treatment.



A new report says more than 500 hospitals across the country have been warned by the federal government for failing to comply with federal hospital price transparency rules. According to the watchdog group Hospital Watch, 23 hospitals in the Los Angeles area are not complying with those requirements.

The watchdog group says patients are being kept in the dark about the cost of care, making it harder to compare prices and avoid surprise medical bills. The report says major hospital systems continue to use vague, incomplete and difficult-to-access pricing information that prevents patients, families and employers from understanding the true cost of care before the bill arrives.

Here's a look at some of the hospitals on the list:

Aurora Las Encinas Hospital

Barlow Respiratory Hospital

BHC Alhambra Hospital

Canyon Ridge Hospital

College Hospital Costa Mesa

College Medical Center

College Medical Center Hawthorne Campus

College Medical Center South Campus DP APH

Community Memorial Hospital – Ventura

Del Amo Behavioral Health System

Emanate Health Inter-Community Hospital

Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital

Greater El Monte Community Hospital

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Los Angeles General Medical Center

Monrovia Memorial Hospital

Olive View-UCLA Medical Center

Orange County Global Medical Center

Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital – Los Angeles

PIH Health Hospital

San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Southern Inyo Hospital

"Patients should not have to guess what a hospital visit is going to cost," said Hospital Watch's Adam Buckalew in a press release. "If hospitals are serious about affordability, they should start by following the basic transparency rules already on the books. Instead, too many major hospital systems are hiding prices, protecting inflated rates, and leaving families to deal with surprise bills they cannot afford.