Small fire breaks out at LAX

Firefighters knocked down a blaze Saturday at a one-story bungalow near Los Angeles International Airport.

Firefighters dispatched just after 11 a.m. to the area of LAX and American Eagles Nest had the fire out within 40 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

"The fire extended fully into the attic and required a closely coordinated interior fire attack with truck companies on the roof conducting vertical ventilation," the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said.

Stewart added that airport officials said there was no impact on airport traffic or safety.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.