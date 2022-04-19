Simi Valley Police warns Ventura County residents of phone scam

The Simi Valley Police Department is warning Ventura County about a phone call trying to scam residents.

The call comes from an unknown number according to police. The caller apparently is posing as an officer with the Simi Valley Police Department, telling victims that there was "an urgent legal matter pending" against them and that they need to call a number that the caller provided.

SUGGESTED:

"Please note that this a fraudulent call and not involving any of our officers or our department," SVPD said in a statement to FOX 11.

Detectives are currently investigating the source of the calls. Anyone with information about the scam calls is asked to contact the SVPD Detective Bureau at (805) 583-6950

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.