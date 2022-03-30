'Double spend scam' suspect wanted in Brea

Recognize this man?

Photos courtesy Brea PD

Authorities are looking for this suspect - dubbed "Mr. Flashy Shoes" - in connection with a "double spend scam" in the area.

According to police, the victim sold a watch online for Bitcoin, and after seeing the funds in his account online, met up with the suspect to hand off the watch.

But shortly afterward, police said the Bitcoin disappeared from the victim's account.

The victim told police the suspect was in a white Mercedes S Class, spoke with a British accent, and wore designer Converse featuring a "peekaboo heart" design.

If you recognize the suspect, call 714-671-3675.

