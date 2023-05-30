Silver Lake taqueria matriarch dies after being hit by car

article

A family-owned Silver Lake taco shop is mourning the loss of one of its owners, the restaurant announced in a recent social media post.

According to the family, Maria Ester Valdivia, one of the owners of Tacos Delta in on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake died last week, days after she was hit by a car while walking.

The family announced Valdivia's passing on their Tacos Delta Instagram page. According to the post, Valdivia was walking last Monday, May 22, when she was hit by a car. She suffered head injuries, and just days later, she was dead.

"Tacos Delta was her life," the post read. "She was a morning regular and enjoyed serving food to all. Always attentive and hospitable with a friendly smile to all who came to enjoy our food. She had a goal to make everyone feel at home and as part of the family."

Maria Valdivia leaves behind her husband Sergio Valdivia, four children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

"She loved her family more than anything else in the world," the Instagram post read.