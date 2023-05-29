VIDEO: Man violently punched in armed robbery at South LA taco truck

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a taco truck in South Los Angeles overnight.

It happened near the intersection of 103rd Avenue and S. Avalon Boulevard.

Security video shows the two suspects approach the man in the taco truck, hold a gun to his head, then punch him. That's when he hands over an unknown amount of money and the suspects run away.

Police said the victim was not seriously hurt.

No information on the suspects was immediately available.