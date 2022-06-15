Sierra Fire: Brush fire breaks out in Angeles National Forest, homes evacuated

A brush fire that scorched about 11 acres in the Angeles National Forest Wednesday was 50% contained.

The fire was first reported at about 2:50 p.m. and was burning in a half-acre of brush in the area of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads near the Bouquet Reservoir, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire grew to about two acres, then was reported to be between 10 and 15 acres by about 4 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Sheep Fire: Evacuations ordered near Wrightwood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies evacuated 10 homes that were in the path of the fire, but the buildings were reported not to be directly threatened by the flames, according to the sheriff's department and U.S. Forest Service.

The fire was mapped at approximately 11 acres and was 50% contained by about 6:50 p.m. Bouquet Canyon Road will be closed from Spunky Canyon Road to Plumb Canyon Road for an unknown duration as firefighting efforts continued into the evening.