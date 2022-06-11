Sheep Fire closes part of Highway 2 in Wrightwood

article

A brush fire in San Bernardino County has shut down part of a highway in Wrightwood as crews battle the blaze.

The Sheep Fire started as a vegetation fire Saturday evening. As of approximately 10:30 p.m. the fire had burned 35 acres and was 0% contained. The fire has shut down Highway 2 from 138 to the Sheep Creek area according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

No evacuations have been ordered. The San Bernardino County Fire Department is working in conjunction with fire crews from the Angeles National Forest and Cal Fire's San Bernardino Unit.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire Department

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.