‘Euphoria’: Kendrick Lamar drops Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar has spoken.

The "Poetic Justice" rapper set social media ablaze after he dropped his diss to Drake. The nearly seven-minute song is titled "Euphoria."

An alliance against Canadian rapper Drake, born Aubrey Graham, formed amid an ongoing beef in the hip-hop community between the artist and some of his colleagues.

In the soulful introduction, Lamar accuses Drake of fabricating stories and his entire persona.

"A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now,

You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of bеing accepted,

Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU nеver had been your collection."

And that’s before Lamar really gets into it.

It all started after Lamar’s scathing verse against Drake was featured on Metro Boomin and Future’s "We Don’t Trust You" album. In the song "Like That," Lamar’s lyrics include "there’s a lot of goofies with a check," and "it’s time for him to prove that he’s the problem."

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was involved in the project, and he opened up about it last week in an interview with Justin Laboy.

"[Future] called me and I went to the studio and laid that. We went through the creative process of adding the chords and called the Hooligans out in London to get on the joint," Ye explained. "Everybody was very, very energized about the elimination of Drake."

Drake proceeded to release two tracks in response – "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

"Taylor Made Freestyle," certainly didn’t go as planned. After using artificial intelligence to intimidate 2Pac’s voice, the late rapper’s estate threatened him with legal action.

Other artists involved in the rap civil war include Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and A$AP Rocky.

Earlier this month, J. Cole threw shade at Kendrick Lamar on his latest album "Might Delete Later." While he didn’t actually delete the album, he backtracked and said he regretted releasing the diss track "7 Minute Drill."

