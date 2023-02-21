Iconic local artist Robert Vargas creates latest mural in DTLA

Iconic Los Angeles-based contemporary artist Robert Vargas is painting his second mural installation at Orrick's new downtown Los Angeles office.

This series of murals are the result of Unispace's Art for Impact program and are inspired by A New Way of Life (ANWOL), a holistic reentry program which provides housing, case management, pro-bono legal services, advocacy and leadership development for the formerly incarcerated.

ANWOL has provided housing to over 1,500 formerly incarcerated women, helped reunite more than 400 women with their children, and provided pro bono legal services to more than 3,400 community members with conviction histories.

The piece will be hung this evening at the new ANWOL residential facility.