Mookie Betts works Raising Cane's drive-thru in Alhambra
Fans of Mookie Betts came out in full force Wednesday for a chance to see the Los Angeles Dodgers star at Raising Cane's.
Betts swapped his batter's box for some Cane's box combos, working a pre-game "shift" at the Alhambra restaurant.
Betts greeted fans, served up countless chicken fingers, and spoke to media ahead of his highly-anticipated 2024 MLB home opener.
SUGGESTED:
- Environmental advocates sue to stop Dodgers Stadium gondola project
- Shohei Ohtani: I never bet on sports or sent money to bookmaker
- Dodgers moving Mookie Betts to shortstop; Roberts says change is permanent
- Clayton Kershaw returning to LA Dodgers for 2024 season: reports
Raising Cane's also presented a $100,000 donation check to Betts' 5050 Foundation, which has a mission of breaking the barriers that hold kids back, particularly for their medical and financial needs.