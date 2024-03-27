Mookie Betts works Raising Cane's drive-thru in Alhambra

Fans of Mookie Betts came out in full force Wednesday for a chance to see the Los Angeles Dodgers star at Raising Cane's.

Betts swapped his batter's box for some Cane's box combos, working a pre-game "shift" at the Alhambra restaurant.

Betts greeted fans, served up countless chicken fingers, and spoke to media ahead of his highly-anticipated 2024 MLB home opener.

SUGGESTED:

Raising Cane's also presented a $100,000 donation check to Betts' 5050 Foundation, which has a mission of breaking the barriers that hold kids back, particularly for their medical and financial needs.