Dodgers, Will Smith finalize record-breaking contract extension: report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly going all-in after signing catcher Will Smith to a 10-year contract extension worth $140 million.

Reports say some money will be deferred, but it's unknown how much.

Smith is now the fourth Dodger to be signed through at least 2032, following Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Smith's contract will be the longest ever given to a catcher, surpassing the eight years that were given to Buster Posey, Joe Mauer and Keibert Ruiz (the San Francisco Giants used their club option on Posey to make it a nine-year deal).

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to first base after hitting a home run in the third inning of an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on March 26, 2024 in Anaheim, C

It will also be the third-largest ever given to a backstop, behind Joe Mauer's $184 million and Posey's $167 million.

Smith, a former first-round Draft pick out of Louisville, made his Major League debut in 201 and earned his first MLB All-Star game appearance last season.

Smith will turn 29 on Thursday, which, outside the Dodgers-Padres series in Seoul, marks Opening Day for Major League Baseball.

