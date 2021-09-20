Authorities searching for serial rapist accused of snatching women off running trails in Aliso Viejo

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Monday to provide a critical update on the search for a serial rapist in Aliso Viejo.

Authorities said that since January 2020, at least three women have been snatched off running trails in an Aliso Viejo park and choked unconscious in an attempt to sexually assault the women. One of the women was raped.

