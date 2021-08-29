OC deputies looking for suspect who sexually assaulted woman near Woodfield Park

Investigators with the Orange County Sherriff’s Office are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a woman near Woodfield Park.

According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was walking alone in the area of Pacific Park Drive and Alicia Parkway in Aliso Viejo when she was approached from behind. The suspect grabbed her and dragged her into the nearby bushes. Officials say the woman lost consciousness and when she awoke, the suspect was gone.

The sheriff’s department says two sexual assaults also occurred in the same area in 2020.

Following the result assault, deputies conducted a thorough search of the area investigators are working to gather DNA evidence and determine if it matches DNA from the 2020 incidents.

"It is vital that this individual is identified and doesn’t have the opportunity to attack again," Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement. "While our investigators continue their tireless attempts to identify this suspect, we implore the community to come forward if they have any information to share."

On January 20, 2020, a 22-year-old woman reported that while she was skateboarding a man attempted to talk to her then unexpectedly grabbed her. The woman fought back.

On April 2, 2020, a woman reported that a man grabbed her from behind and forced her into the bushes off the hiking trail. The woman fought back and the suspect fled, deputies stated.

The woman described the suspect as a man in his 30’s with dark eyes, little to no hair, muscular build and wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

DNA was collected from both attacks.

Investigators say they are working with local businesses on leads and launched a public information campaign to help locate and identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or Dispatch at 714-647-7000. You can remain anonymous by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855- TIP-OCCS.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.