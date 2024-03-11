Search underway for woman swept by river on San Gabriel Mountains

The search is underway for a woman who slipped and fell in a river while hiking on the San Gabriel Mountains.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the hiking accident happened a little after 9:45 a.m. on March 9 near Hearton Flats Trail in San Dimas.

The woman, described as a 59-year-old Asian woman, remains missing as of Monday, March 9. Over the weekend, LASD had dozens of staff members in search for the missing woman.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.