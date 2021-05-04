Search underway for 2 fake cops suspected of carjacking in Burbank

A search is underway for two men suspected of impersonating cops and then carjacking in Burbank.

The real cops, Burbank Police Department, responded to a call in the 3000 block of North Naomi Street a little after 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, Burbank PD found two people handcuffed.

During the investigation, Burbank PD was told the two victims were carjacked at gunpoint by two men who pretended to be cops. The suspects were seen wearing shirts with the word "POLICE" written on the front.

The two suspects were described as Hispanic men with shaved heads. The suspect vehicle was described as a gray sedan.

Neither of the victims were hurt, the real police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 818-238-3210.