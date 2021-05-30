Search for suspect underway in deadly Bell shooting

A search is underway for the gunman who shot a man to death in Bell on Saturday evening, authorities said.

According to police, a man was found fatally wounded in the parking lot of a business in Bell.

Bell police officers responded to a call of a shooting and a man down at 8:05 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Florence Avenue discovered the victim lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The victim, a man whose name was withheld, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance video.



Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or anonymously at

Crime Stoppers, 800-222-8477.