Mudslide closes section of PCH in Malibu

A portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was closed Wednesday due to roadway debris, authorities said.

Caltrans District 7 officials posted on social media just before 8 a.m. that PCH was closed in both directions between Corral Canyon and Latigo Canyon roads due to a mudslide.

Southern California residents braced as the already-drenched region with saturated soil received moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into the morning hours.

See a gallery of the storm damage below.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A section of PCH was closed in Malibu due to a mudslide on the morning of Feb. 21, 2024. (Caltrans District 7)

Crews were at the scene and it’s unknown when the roadway would reopen.