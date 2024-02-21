Expand / Collapse search

Mudslide closes section of PCH in Malibu

Malibu
Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions at Corral Canyon Road due to roadway debris.

MALIBU, Calif. - A portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was closed Wednesday due to roadway debris, authorities said.

Caltrans District 7 officials posted on social media just before 8 a.m. that PCH was closed in both directions between Corral Canyon and Latigo Canyon roads due to a mudslide.

Southern California residents braced as the already-drenched region with saturated soil received moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into the morning hours. 

See a gallery of the storm damage below.

A section of PCH was closed in Malibu due to a mudslide on the morning of Feb. 21, 2024. (Caltrans District 7)

Crews were at the scene and it’s unknown when the roadway would reopen.