San Pedro man arrested for alleged attempted murder, Riverside County authorities say

A 36-year-old San Pedro man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man in Moreno Valley last week.

Deputies from the Moreno Valley Investigation Bureau with assistance from the Riverside County Fugitive Warrant Enforcement team served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a residence in the 900 block of West Channel Street in San Pedro, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

They arrested Christian Chavez and also allegedly recovered "items related to the shooting," Sgt. Martinez said.

The warrant stemmed from a shooting on Jan. 22, when a victim was found by deputies with a gunshot wound in the 22000 block of Scarlet Sage in Moreno Valley. The victim was taken to a hospital where he remained in stable condition, officials said Friday, while the suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Chavez was taken into custody without incident and was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside with bail set at $1 million.

Background information on Chavez was unavailable.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to contact Investigator Jesus Acevedo at the Moreno Valley station at 951-486-6700.