Tourists zip-tied in home invasion robbery at East Hollywood vacation rental

Six tourists from Minnesota were thankful to be alive after terrifying moments unfolded at a vacation rental property in East Hollywood.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, they became victims of a home invasion at home located near the intersection of Heliotrope Drive and Rosewood Avenue. At that point, officials said at least five suspects in ski masks surprised the group who had reportedly just arrived from the Midwest. The suspects were said to be all armed with guns and rifles.

Sleeping on the floor below, a couple woke up to the sound of screaming and knew something was terribly wrong, so they jumped out of a window to safety.

Meanwhile, the suspects took off with cell phones, suitcases, cash and everything they could carry.

Investigators believe this was possibly an inside job and that the robbers had a key because there were no signs of forced entry. In addition, it appears the suspects knew where the security cameras were because they were all covered.

Since the suspects were wearing ski masks, police could not release a description of the suspects.