Residents evacuated after landslide occurs under San Clemente apartments

Three apartment buildings in San Clemente were evacuated Wednesday morning after a landslide caused major damage.

The landslide occurred around 8:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Buena Vista. All residents were evacuated.

The hillside behind the buildings gave way, leaving parts of the structures seemingly teetering over the edge, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

Orange County sheriff's officials said four buildings were yellow-tagged, and city crews were on the scene to assess the structures. Residents were urged to avoid the area.

Buena Vista was closed from Avenida Florencio to Calle Colina, along with the beach trail below the landslide between North Beach and El Portal.