Orange County declares local state of emergency

Orange County is under a local state of emergency amid the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers to batter the region in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for more than 40 counties in Southern California, but Orange County was not included in that declaration.

"Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in the counties of Alpine, Orange and Trinity, which join 40 counties the Governor has previously proclaimed a state of emergency for since the start of severe winter storms in late February," the statement read.

SUGGESTED:

Orange County's declaration of a local emergency will enable officials to ask for state resources to aid in repair efforts for areas damaged by the winter storms.

Last week, President Joe Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration authorizing federal assistance to support state and local storm response efforts. With storms forecasted to continue through mid-March, California continues to mobilize personnel and resources to impacted communities across California.