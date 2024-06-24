Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles closes Pasadena location
PASADENA, Calif. - After three decades, Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles said goodbye to Pasadena.
The Los Angeles restaurant chain closed its doors at the location along Lake Avenue on Sunday, June 23.
A reason for the sudden closure wasn’t provided.
Despite its popularity, Roscoe's has faced financial challenges, like many other Southern California restaurants. In 2016, the restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy.
While it’s goodbye for now, Roscoe’s is looking to open a new location in the San Gabriel Valley city.
In the meantime, fans can enjoy the other locations in Hollywood, Long Beach, South LA, Inglewood, Anaheim and Mid-City.
