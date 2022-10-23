6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles

Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles.

The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz.

Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime scene was Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles at 5006 W. Pico Blvd.

The male suspects wore black masks and four were armed with handguns, he said.

"Property was taken," Cruz said. The suspects fled in two vehicles one described only as black in color, and the other a gray SUV, with three people in each vehicle.

There was no word about injuries, he said.