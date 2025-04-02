Wind, rain, possible thunderstorms, forecast for Southern California: Timeline

The Brief Southern California will continue to see leftover wind and moisture Wednesday. More shower and snow chances linger through Thursday. A sunny, dry and warmer weekend is expected.



Keep your umbrella handy!

Southern California will continue to see cooler temperatures, rain, and gusty winds for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Current models show the rain to be light and minimal, less than a quarter of an inch, with snow levels possibly falling as low as 3,500 feet by Wednesday. This could affect traffic in the Tejon Pass and potentially drop 1 to 3 inches in some mountain communities.

Snow is also possible for higher portions of the I-5 near the Grapevine, but not much accumulation is expected.

According to the NWS, there is a good chance for showers from eastern Santa Barbara County through Los Angeles and Ventura counties Thursday afternoon.

"There will be enough instability for at least a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon/evening, especially in the valleys, foothills, and mountains," the NWS said.

The wind will be a major concern, according to the NWS, especially for coastal areas, the Antelope Valley, and the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties, as well as the I-5 corridor through Tuesday evening.

The threat of thunderstorms bringing a chance of brief heavy downpours remains.

"Winds today will likely not be quite as strong as they were on Tuesday," the NWS said. Advisory level winds may continue in some areas late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Winds strengthen over the region Thursday night for portions of Santa Barbara County, the I-5 corridor, and the northern and western valleys of LA County.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with gusty winds in some areas. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, with valley locations seeing temps in the low to mid-70s.

According to the NWS, a potentially "big change" in the weather is likely by Saturday, thanks to weak offshore winds that should power a warming trend continuing into early next week.

