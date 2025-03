These Southern California cities are increasing sales tax rates on April 1

Beginning April 1, several cities across Southern California will see higher sales tax rates.

What we know:

Most of the increases, particularly for cities in Los Angeles County, are the result of Measure A, the Los Angeles County Homelessness Services and Affordable Housing Ordinance, approved by voters in November 2024.

Tax Rate Increase By City:

Alhambra

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Arcadia

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Artesia

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 9.5%

Avalon

New rate: 10.25%

Old rate: 10%

Azusa

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.25%

Baldwin Park

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Bell Gardens

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Bellflower

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Buena Park

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

Burbank

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Carson

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Cathedral City

New rate: 9.25%

Old rate: 8.75%

Commerce

New rate:

Old rate:

Compton

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Covina

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Cudahy

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Culver City

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Desert Hot Springs

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

Downey

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10%

Duarte

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

El Monte

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10%

Escondido

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

Fontana

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

Gardena

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Glendale

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Glendora

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.25%

Hawaiian Gardens

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Hawthorne

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Huntington Park

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Inglewood

New rate: 10.25%

Old rate: 10%

Irwindale

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.25%

La Canada Flintridge

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

La Habra

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 8.25%

La Puente

New rate: 10.25%

Old rate: 10%

La Verne

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Lakewood

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Lancaster

New rate: 11.25%

Old rate: 10.25%

Lawndale

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Lomita

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Long Beach

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Lynwood

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.25%

Malibu

New rate: 10.25%

Old rate: 10%

Manhattan Beach

New rate: 10.25%

Old rate: 9.5%

Monrovia

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Montebello

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Monterey Park

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Moreno Valley

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

Norwalk

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Palm Desert

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

Palmdale

New rate: 11.25%

Old rate: 10.25%

Paramount

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Pasadena

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Pico Rivera

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.25%

Pismo Beach

New rate: 8.25%

Old rate: 7.75%

Pomona

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

San Fernando

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

San Gabriel

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

San Marcos

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

Santa Barbara

New rate: 9.25%

Old rate: 8.75%

Santa Fe Springs

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.5%

Santa Monica

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.25%

Santa Paula

New rate: 9.25%

Old rate: 8.25%

Seal Beach

New rate: 9.25%

Old rate: 8.75%

Sierra Madre

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Signal Hill

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

South El Monte

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.25%

South Gate

New rate: 10.75%

Old rate: 10.25%

South Pasadena

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Torrance

New rate: 10.25%

Old rate: 10%

Vernon

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

West Hollywood

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Whittier

New rate: 10.5%

Old rate: 10.25%

Yucaipa

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

Apple Valley

New rate: 8.75%

Old rate: 7.75%

The Source: Information for this story is from the website of the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.