Roscoe’s Chicken 'n Waffles closes Pico location after more than 30 years

Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles has officially shut down its central Los Angeles location on Pico Boulevard after more than 30 years in operation.

"We have loved being a part of the community and serving our valued customers at 5006 W. Pico Blvd… We have continued to bring classic chicken and waffles to many communities at our different restaurant locations and will continue to do so. Thank you for your loyalty and support over the years, we look forward to serving you at one of our other 7 locations around the greater Los Angeles area. #LongLivePico" the company posted on Instagram.

The location was popular among locals, celebrities, and politicians alike. Both former President Barack Obama and then Vice President Joe Biden were pictured at the eatery in the past.

Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

But not to worry - the popular chicken and waffles chain is opening another location just a few blocks away.

The Mid-City location on La Brea and Washington offers a bigger space and even better - more parking!

The iconic chain first opened in Long Beach in 1975 and has a total of seven locations across Southern California.