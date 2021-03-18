‘Put the chicken in the bag’: Gunman caught on camera robbing Roscoe’s House of Chicken 'N Waffles arrested

Pasadena police have arrested a man who robbed a Roscoe’s House of Chicken 'N Waffles at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect, identified as 43-year old Steve Carlos Williams, walked into the Pasadena restaurant around 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Williams, who wasn’t wearing a face mask, got into a verbal argument with an employee over the restaurant’s facial covering requirement. Officials say after he was refused service he pulled out a gun and pointed it towards employees.

But the suspect didn’t ask for money… he demanded the cashier hand over their famous chicken.

"He’s pointing a gun at me and just says ‘put the chicken in the bag’", cook Robert Gonzalez told FOX 11 the night of the robbery.

"He came inside the restaurant without a mask, the cashier told him he needed a mask, he told the cashier ‘if I don’t put on a mask what you going to do’ and then pulled out a gun," said general manager Angela Prieto.

The cook refused to give up the chicken so Williams grabbed a few orders that were sitting on the counter and left the area.

The restaurant’s surveillance cameras recorded the incident which helped officers identify him.

Pasadena police say Williams was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department several days after the robbery on unrelated charges.

Williams has since been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault with a firearm. His bail has been set at $125,000.

