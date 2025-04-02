Glendale Army Sgt. killed in Lithuania always dreamed of being a soldier, family says

The Brief Army Sgt. Edvin F. Franco was one of four soldiers killed in a training exercise in Lithuania. Franco's parents are remembering a son whose lifelong dream was to be in the Army. Franco's body will return to the U.S. on Friday, April 4.



A heartbroken mother and father are mourning the loss of their son, 25-year-old Sgt. Edvin F. Franco of Glendale.

Franco was one of four U.S. soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, who were killed during a training exercise in Lithuania when their armored vehicle sank in a swamp.

What they're saying:

His mother, Lourdes Arriaga, struggles to accept the devastating reality.

"I close my eyes and I want it to be like a bad dream… a nightmare… but unfortunately, it’s real," she said.

Franco’s father, Edvin Sr., says his son had dreamed of joining the Army since childhood. "In his brain… Army, Army, Army," he recalled. "So we said, ‘OK, no problema,’ thinking someday he’ll forget about it… Nope."

Now, his parents find comfort in watching the videos he sent them, scrolling through his photos, and treasuring the accomplishments he was so proud of.

"He was an excellent student, and as you can see, he graduated from Monrovia High School," his father said.

Franco was married and had a six-month-old son. His parents hope he is remembered as a hero.

"We have to remember him… the love that he had for his country," Arriaga said. "And I know he would do it again and again."

What you can do:

Franco’s body will be returned to the United States on Friday. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the families of the fallen soldiers. If you would like to help out, here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-duenez-franco-families