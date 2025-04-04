Irvine PD looking for woman accused of stealing jewelry with a kiss

The Brief Sirbu Lacramioara, 45, is wanted for multiple jewelry thefts. Police say she distracts the victims, then kisses them and steals their jewelry. In one case, she left her DNA on someone's hand while stealing their Rolex.



A master of distraction. A theft with a unique twist. Police say Sirbu Lacramioara is accused of stealing jewelry with a kiss.

What we know:

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Lacramioara, 45.

She apparently distracts the victims, kisses them, then steals their jewelry.

Police said as she was stealing someone's Rolex, she kissed the victim's hand and left her DNA on them.

She is wanted for similar crimes across the nation, the police department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Lacramiora is urged to email jsanders@cityofirvine.org.