LIST: 'Hands Off!' protests against Trump policies, tariffs across Southern California

Thousands are expected to gather throughout the Southland Saturday as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" day of demonstrations in opposition to the Trump administration's steep tariffs, program cuts and mass layoffs of federal workers, which protesters say are threatening essential public services, damaging social safety nets and causing higher prices and plunging financial markets.

In downtown Los Angeles, demonstrators say they will carry a 20-foot balloon of the image of President Donald Trump wearing a diaper and another 15- foot-tall helium-filled balloon representing Trump wearing a Russian military uniform as protesters march along a nearly milelong stretch of sidewalks and streets, beginning with a rally at Pershing Square at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Speakers expected at a City Hall early evening rally include actress Jodie Sweetin and comedian Francesa Fiorentini.

"We're barely two months into Trump's chaos and the country is reeling from his reckless firing of millions of workers, the breaking up of tens of thousands of families, and plans to gut funding to our health care and Social Security," says organizer Emily Williams. "It doesn't matter what your political party is, nearly everyone is being harmed by these punishing decisions and we're here to oppose the destruction of these programs that millions of Americans rely on every day."

At least 100 protests and marches are planned throughout the region Saturday, including events in Glendale, Riverside and Santa Ana. Organizations expected to be represented include ACLU, 50501 SoCal, Greenpeace, League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Working Families Power, according to the Hands Off! website.

Trump has yet to comment on what organizers are calling a "mass mobilization day," but the White House announced it is rescheduling one of its annual spring garden tour dates Saturday due to the large anti-Trump demonstration expected to take place near 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Los Angeles police and sheriff's say they have no special plans to deal with the protests.

Other "Hands Off!" rallies throughout the Southland are set to take place Saturday at: