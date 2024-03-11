Rock slide closes stretch of PCH in Malibu

On Monday, Malibu commuters were dealing with yet another rock slide that shut down a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. Similar slides have shut down the highway several times over the past month due to winter storms.

The latest slide was reported just before midnight as mud, dirt, and rock spilled onto the southbound side of PCH from Big Rock Drive to Los Flores Canyon. Drivers approaching from the south side of the closure were redirected and were told to take the 10 Freeway to the 101 or 405 freeways.

Many people got caught up in the closure on their way to work. Malibu Canyon Road to the north of the closure is another way to get around it, officials said.

Video from the scene showed some drivers waiting it out. However, sheriff’s officials called it an active rock slide. So, while the debris may not cover all the northbound and southbound lanes, they are not allowing traffic to pass through.

Traffic was backed up on PCH after another rock slide in Malibu.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were at the scene to make sure the roadway remained clear as crews continued stabilizing the hillside.

It's unknown when the lanes will reopen.