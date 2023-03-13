Road closures announced ahead of Biden's visit to California Tuesday

Road closures were announced Monday ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Southern California on Tuesday.

Biden will visit Monterey Park to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence, according to the White House.

Biden made reference to the Jan. 21 mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 dead in his State of the Union address Feb. 7, calling for a ban on assault weapons and saluting Brandon Tsay, the hero who wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park mass shooter and likely prevented a second tragedy from occurring in nearby Alhambra.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monterey Park three days after the shooting took place.

The trip will be Biden's first to the Los Angeles area since Oct. 12- 14 when he visited a Metro construction site and spoke at a political fundraiser and at Irvine Valley College.

Biden's stop in Monterey Park comes a day after a scheduled meeting in San Diego with Prime Minister Rishier Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS.

Road closures/no parking:

Garfield Ave between Newmark Ave and Grandridge Ave/Graves Ave

Newmark Ave between Garfield Ave and Mcpherrin Ave

Ramona Ave between Garvey Ave and Garfield Ave

Harding Ave between Ramona Ave and Mcpherrin

Mcpherrin Ave between Newmark Ave and Graves Ave

Monterey Park road closures announced ahead of President Joe Biden's visit. / Monterey Park Police Department

City News Service contributed to this report.

