President Joe Biden highlights Brandon Tsay’s heroism to push for stricter gun legislation

During his State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden gave Brandon Tsay a shutout for his heroic actions in stopping the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter.

President Biden recognized Tsay, 26, for putting "his college dreams on hold to be at his mom's side" when his mother was battling cancer. President Biden then shared Tsay's story with the nation, recalling the night the 26-year-old stopped 72-year-old Huu Can Tran in Alhambra.

"He saw a man standing there pointing semiautomatic pistol at him. He thought he was going to die. But he thought about the people inside, and that is that he found the courage to act and wrestled a semi-automatic pistol away from the gunman who had already killed 11 people in another dance studio," President Biden said.

President Biden then used Tsay's quick-thinking actions as a rallying cry to push for stricter gun laws.

"He saved lives," President Biden said. "Ban assault weapons now."

Tsay was one of the guests invited to the U.S. Capitol to watch the State of the Union Address. The Alhambra man was spotted next to U2 in the House Chamber.

In addition to Tsay and Lo, family members of the victims of the Lunar New Year massacre also made their way to the U.S. Capitol as invited guests.