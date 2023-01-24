Lunar New Year shooting: VP Kamala Harris to travel to Monterey Park Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Monterey Park, California Wednesday following a mass shooting that claimed 11 lives at a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday.

"Tomorrow I will visit Monterey Park to stand and mourn with the community. Doug and I continue to pray for healing and recovery for all those impacted," the vice president wrote on Twitter.

Harris spoke out about the Monterey Park shooting during a Sunday appearance in Florida, saying "yet another community has been torn apart by senseless gun violence."

President Joe Biden said he has been having discussions with local officials including county Supervisor Hilda Solis and Rep. Judy Chu, D-Claremont, in addition to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. In total, 10 people were declared dead at the scene. The eleventh victim died at a local hospital from injuries the following day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Lunar New Year massacre: All victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting identified

Monterey Park shooting: How to help the victims

Lunar New Year massacre: Sheriff reveals gunman's criminal history, IDs civilian who stopped suspect

The gunman, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, died Saturday afternoon from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a SWAT standoff in Torrance. A handgun was recovered from the van, along with other potential evidence linking him to the killings at the dance studio, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County since a disgruntled ex-husband killed 10 people in Covina in 2008.