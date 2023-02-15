Monterey Park honors Brandon Tsay, first responders, in first City Council meeting since shooting

The Monterey Park City Council had its first regular meeting Wednesday since the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 11 people and hurt many others on Jan. 21. The Council spent the meeting honoring the heroes of that night, including Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the gunman.

Just 25 days ago, gunman Huu Can Tran opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, killing 11. Tran then went to the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra, with the intention of shooting more. Surveillance video captured from the dance hall captured Tsay disarming the gunman, who then fled.

Tsay was honored Wednesday night for his "extraordinary efforts and selfless actions." It's one of several honors he's received since that night, including a shout-out from President Joe Biden in his recent State of the Union Address.

Tsay told the meeting Wednesday night that he was "very honored" for the recognition.

"A lot of people have been calling me a hero, but I do feel what I did was a heroic act, and I'm very proud of it, but what is a true hero," Tsay asked, before saying that the heroes that night were the first responders on the scene.

Monterey Park Police Officer Samantha Corona was one of those first responders honored Wednesday as well. Corona has been on the force just one year, and was the first officer to respond to the mass shooting.

"We're overwhelmed with all the people giving us so much support," Corona said. "With the community and our department and everyone's support… we're all going to get through it together."

Fire Chief Matt Hallock said his team is still trying to cope too. Hallock told FOX 11 that several paramedics are are still off, recovering from "the trauma of what they witnessed that night."