Monterey Park shooting: 911 calls released from night of mass shooting

The chilling 911 calls from the night of the Monterey Park mass shooting have been released.

In the audio files callers can be heard saying "somebody using a gun shooting people inside the studio" and "we tried to leave. We start the car and try to leave and suddenly somebody come next to the window and shoot the window."

Eleven people were killed at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, died the following day from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a SWAT standoff in Torrance. A handgun was recovered from the van, along with other potential evidence linking him to the killings at the dance studio, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

RELATED:

Following the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, Tran went to the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra but was disarmed by employee Brandon Tsay.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown. Law enforcement searched Tran's Hemet home and found a .308 caliber rifle and numerous electronic devices – like cell phones and computers.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.