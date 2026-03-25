Woman charged with shooting at Rihanna's home pleads not guilty

The Brief A Florida woman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a shooting attack on the Los Angeles home of singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, is charged with attempted murder and 10 counts of assault following the March 8 shooting in Beverly Hills. While no injuries were reported, Ortiz remains jailed on $1.875 million bail as investigators probe social media posts targeting the singer.



A Florida woman facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing a semi-automatic rifle at the home of pop superstar Rihanna entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

What we know:

The suspect, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, is charged with one count of attempted murder involving Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, along with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle, as well as allegations that she personally and intentionally discharged a rifle, according to the criminal complaint.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rihanna's Beverly Hills home shot at while singer was inside

During the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said Ortiz fired about 20 rounds at the house, all aimed in an area where adults and children were present, "putting numerous lives at risk." He said Ortiz was found in a vehicle with a rifle, ammunition and a disguise.

The backstory:

On March 8, Ortiz drove a white Tesla to the 9500 block of Heather Road and opened fire using an AR-15-style rifle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the shooting, Rihanna was present along with her partner, Rakim "A$AP Rocky" Mayers, their three children, her mother, and two staff members.

Hochman confirmed that Ortiz allegedly fired at two dwellings on the property—including an Airstream trailer occupied by Rihanna and Mayers—and a neighboring residence. The The woman had once been involuntarily committed and lost custody of her then 10-year-old child, TMZ reported.



later confirmed the weapon was an AR-15-style rifle.

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Ortiz was taken into custody about 30 minutes later in a Sherman Oaks parking lot.

She faces one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and multiple counts of shooting at inhabited dwellings and vehicles.

Dig deeper:

Social media posts attributed to Ortiz reveal a fixated pattern of behavior.

On what is believed to be Ortiz's Facebook page, there are multiple videos and posts making reference to celebrities including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

In one December post, she allegedly wrote, "I'm already threw (sic) with Rihanna, Your turn hiding (expletive), Stop begging for a look." In a separate video, she claimed that Rihanna "wants to kill her."

The woman had once been involuntarily committed and lost custody of her then 10-year-old child, TMZ reported.

What we don't know:

The specific motivation behind the attack remains under investigation.

While authorities have recovered the weapon, they are still analyzing social media evidence to determine if there was a direct connection between Ortiz and the singer.

It is also unclear if the "unknown reasons" for the shooting cited by police involve a specific grievance or a premeditated stalking incident.

What they're saying:

"Rihanna was there with her partner, her three children, her mother and two staff people, representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm," Hochman said.

He added a stern warning to the public: "When an individual comes into our community and decides to shoot it up, that individual will be arrested and held fully accountable for her actions."

What's next:

Ortiz is due back in court on April 8, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial.

If convicted on all counts, she faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

She remains under a court order to have no contact with Rihanna or A$AP Rocky. In court on Wednesday, Ortiz was also directed not to practice as a speech therapist in California, where she is apparently licensed.